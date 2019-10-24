According to him, he is his wife’s biggest fan when it comes to her fashion sense and doesn’t hurt him if she wears revealing cloths.

He added that Africans are too conservative and traditional when it comes to fashion, then said that marriage should not stop one from doing things they feel comfortable doing.

“Let’s not be too boring. The fact that you’re married doesn’t make you a lot of things you can’t feel free to do. I mean of course a lot of things you can’t feel free to do but there’s some extent you can go but as a showbiz person I don’t see anything (wrong with it),” he said in an interview.

He said that most men are hypocritical when dealing with their women and the way they dress.

“Some of the men are very hypocritical about stuff like these. He’ll say cover yourself, wear long skirts, wear ones that are below the knee but when we go out, we’ll be spying the girls wearing the miniskirts and all.”

He added that a little skin doesn’t hurt as far as it’s not too exposing.

“Of course, if it comes too up then it becomes someway,” he said. “But a little skin doesn’t hurt and I love it. I’m actually one of her biggest fans when it comes to her fashion sense, she’s doing amazing and there’s a lot that’s coming up from her camp as well. Watch out.”