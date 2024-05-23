Cassie breaks silence on viral video that shows Diddy mercilessly beating her

"Thank you for all of the love and support from my family, friends, strangers and those I have yet to meet. The outpouring of love has created a place for my younger self to settle and feel safe now, but this is only the beginning. Domestic Violence is THE issue. It broke me down to someone I never thought I would become. With a lot of hard work, I am better today, but I will always be recovering from my past," Cassie shared.

Cassie emphasized the importance of taking domestic violence seriously and urged people to believe victims the first time they come forward.

"Thank you to everyone that has taken the time to take this matter seriously. My only ask is that EVERYONE open your heart to believing victims the first time. It takes a lot of heart to tell the truth out of a situation that you were powerless in," she said.

In her message, Cassie extended a hand of support to those still living in fear, encouraging them to reach out to their loved ones and not isolate themselves. "I offer my hand to those that are still living in fear. Reach out to your people, don't cut them off. No one should carry this weight alone."

Acknowledging the continuous nature of her healing journey, Cassie highlighted the significance of the support she has received. "This healing journey is never ending, but this support means everything to me. Thank you."