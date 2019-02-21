According to him, the celebrities take advantage of slay queens with their status and sleep with them at cheap prices.

He made the statement following reports claiming that his former boss Aik Livingstone Abani of Madhaus Entertainment label allegedly infected some celebrities and slay queens with HIV.

Since the issue emerged, some female friends of Shatta Wale have been mute but the “Thunder Fire” hitmaker says: “My girls (slay queens) on Snapchat should continue doing it, no one will expose you. Why are you intimidated by the trending issue?”

He revealed that some celebrities sleep with them for less.

“And the celebrities who sleep with my girls should pay them. You sleep with them in the name of ‘star’ and pay 200 to 300 cedis. My girls want to build mansions and buy cars so stop it – I don’t like that attitude,” he said on Snapchat on Thursday, February 21.

“Keeping snapping, my girls. Nobody will expose you. I know all the gossips,” he urged them.

Watch the full video below.