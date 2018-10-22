Nana Aba Anamoah, Joselyn Dumas, Efya, Kojo Cue, Medikal, DKB and among others have advise the Student of KNUST to stop spoiling school properties and have a peaceful demo.
Tension has been mounting in the school following the university's decision to convert all the unisex halls into mixed halls.
At least 11 students including an alumnus of the university were arrested and put behind cells at the KNUST police station on Friday.
Angry parents stormed the police to demand the release of the warns after they were detained.
Well, some celebrities in the industry have also reacted to the KNUST brutality and demonstration on social media.