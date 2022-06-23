CEO Pryme meets Bola Ray; plans to sign Ghanaian acts to boost Ghana music industry

The meeting, which was held at Bola Ray’s office, had the music investor rolling down his experiences in the American music industry and his reasons for coming back "home" to support upcoming talents.

CEO Pryme is known for everything music, ranging from songwriting and singing to being a producer and even an expert in artist branding.

CEO Pryme meets Bola Ray Pulse Ghana

He was born in Ghana to Fante parents who hail from Saltpond in the central region and was raised in the USA. He graduated from the University of Bridgeport with a Master’s Degree in Psychology and also owns several businesses in America.

CEO Pryme started as a musician. He was signed to one of the subdivisions of Atlanta Music Records. He has worked on a couple of mixtapes and EPs and has songs with renowned music stars like French Montana, Gucci Mane, 50 Cent, Fat Joe and a lot of popular American hip-hop stars.

Due to his passion for music, he has set up the EZ Street record label to invest in music talents ready to excel with their craft.

According to him, his experiences working as a music brand expert at one of the renowned record labels in the US inspired him to impact young talents with his EZ Street Records.