The “Black Panther” star’s widow, Taylor Simone Ledward, who has been in charge of the late actor's estate has asked the court to distribute the funds equally between her and Boseman’s parents, Leroy and Carolyn Boseman.
Chadwick Boseman's wife and parents to split his estate as he died without will
Chadwick Boseman’s parents and his wife will split his $2.3-million fortune evenly as it has emerged that he died without leaving a will.
Boseman and Ledward started dating before he was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2016. The lovers had a private wedding before he died of the disease in August 2020 at 43 years old.
In January 2021, an emotional Ledward honoured her late husband at the Gotham Awards, where he received a posthumous tribute “in acknowledgement not only of his profound work but of his impact on this industry and this world.”
“He was able to give himself over fully in every moment, to be totally present in his own life and in the lives of people he became,” the widow said while accepting the honour on her late partner’s behalf.
“He was blessed to live many lives within his concentrated one. … He developed his understanding of what it meant to be the none, the one and the all. ‘A vessel to be poured into and out of,’ he said. He harnessed the power of letting go and letting God’s love shine through,” she concluded.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh