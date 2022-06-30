RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Chadwick Boseman's wife and parents to split his estate as he died without will

Authors:

Selorm Tali

Chadwick Boseman’s parents and his wife will split his $2.3-million fortune evenly as it has emerged that he died without leaving a will.

Chadwick Boseman and Simone
Chadwick Boseman and Simone

The “Black Panther” star’s widow, Taylor Simone Ledward, who has been in charge of the late actor's estate has asked the court to distribute the funds equally between her and Boseman’s parents, Leroy and Carolyn Boseman.

Boseman and Ledward started dating before he was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2016. The lovers had a private wedding before he died of the disease in August 2020 at 43 years old.

Chadwick Boseman
Chadwick Boseman Pulse

In January 2021, an emotional Ledward honoured her late husband at the Gotham Awards, where he received a posthumous tribute “in acknowledgement not only of his profound work but of his impact on this industry and this world.”

He was able to give himself over fully in every moment, to be totally present in his own life and in the lives of people he became,” the widow said while accepting the honour on her late partner’s behalf.

He was blessed to live many lives within his concentrated one. … He developed his understanding of what it meant to be the none, the one and the all. ‘A vessel to be poured into and out of,’ he said. He harnessed the power of letting go and letting God’s love shine through,” she concluded.

Authors:

