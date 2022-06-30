Chadwick Boseman's wife and parents to split his estate as he died without will

Boseman and Ledward started dating before he was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2016. The lovers had a private wedding before he died of the disease in August 2020 at 43 years old.

In January 2021, an emotional Ledward honoured her late husband at the Gotham Awards, where he received a posthumous tribute “in acknowledgement not only of his profound work but of his impact on this industry and this world.”

“He was able to give himself over fully in every moment, to be totally present in his own life and in the lives of people he became,” the widow said while accepting the honour on her late partner’s behalf.