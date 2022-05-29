Chairman Wontumi beats Afia Schwarzenegger’s candidate in NPP regional elections

The social media commentator chose to register her displeasure and disappointment in Chairman Wontumi by taking to her social media pages to campaign for Odeheno Kwaku Appiah who was also contesting for the Ashanti Regional Chairman position.

She posted a flyer of Odeheno Kwaku Appiah aka COKA and wrote "the foot soldier who understands foot soldiers". Unfortunately for Afia Schwarzenegger, her campaign hasn't yielded results.

Following the NPP regional executives elections that were held yesterday, Chairman Wontumi emerged as the winner to retain his position as the Ashanti Regional Chairman for the NPP.

The regional delegates conference which was held at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium yesterday, May 28, 2022, saw Wontumi poll 464 votes while COKA who had served as constituency chairman for Afigya Kwabre South for close to 20 years, secured 306 votes.