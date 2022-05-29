This follows the business mogul to rather hire Delay for his radio station. The moment Delay joined Wontumi Radio, Afia Schwarzenegger turned her back to Chairman Wontumi and decided to support his opponent in the NPP regional elections.
Chairman Wontumi beats Afia Schwarzenegger’s candidate in NPP regional elections
Despite Chairman Wontumi making it to Afia Schwarzenegger's 'dada damoase' list, things have gone sour between the two.
The social media commentator chose to register her displeasure and disappointment in Chairman Wontumi by taking to her social media pages to campaign for Odeheno Kwaku Appiah who was also contesting for the Ashanti Regional Chairman position.
She posted a flyer of Odeheno Kwaku Appiah aka COKA and wrote "the foot soldier who understands foot soldiers". Unfortunately for Afia Schwarzenegger, her campaign hasn't yielded results.
Following the NPP regional executives elections that were held yesterday, Chairman Wontumi emerged as the winner to retain his position as the Ashanti Regional Chairman for the NPP.
The regional delegates conference which was held at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium yesterday, May 28, 2022, saw Wontumi poll 464 votes while COKA who had served as constituency chairman for Afigya Kwabre South for close to 20 years, secured 306 votes.
Other contenders, Robert Asare Bediako secured 20 votes while Kwabena Owusu Aduomi and Oheneba Kofi Adum Bawuah had 9 and 3 votes respectively.
