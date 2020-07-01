Hajia4Real, whose real name is Mona Montage Faiz, received a brand new Range Rover and a house at Trasacco Estate as birthday gifts over the weekend.

She also threw a plush birthday party in her new apartment where celebrities and public figures including Ibrahim Maham graced the occasion.

Reacting to this, Chairman Wontumi – who is the Chairman of the Ashanti Regional NPP – alleged that Hajia4Real’s birthday gifts were sponsored by Ibrahim Mahama, adding that he lured her with those expensive gifts.

He also described Mahama as a womaniser and woman snatcher and accused him of corruption.

