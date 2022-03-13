RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Chairman Wontumi donates bigly at Afia Schwarzenegger’s father funeral

New Patriotic Party (NPP) stalwart, Bernard Antwi Boasiako (Chairman Wontumi) stole the show at the final funeral rites of the father of actress and media personality, Afia Schwarzenegger in Kumasi on Saturday, March 12, 2022.

Wontumi at Afia Schwarzenegger’s father funeral.
The politician and business mogul, known also as Chairman Wontumi drew attention to himself when he arrived at the funeral grounds.

The affable Wontumi consoled the heavy-hearted actress who broke down and wept uncontrollably at the beginning of the final funeral rites.

Dressed in a black kaftan and accompanied by a team of NPP members, Chairman Wontumi was greeted with cheers from the other mourners, with many shouting his name.

Chairman Wontumi is seen in a video on social media embracing Afia Schwarzenegger, born Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa firmly.

He also made a donation of GH 4,000 at the funeral.

The father of the actress passed away on January 17, 2022. He was 80-year-old.

Evans Effah Evans Effah Evans Effah is Editor at Pulse.com.gh. He is a digital journalist, with interest in politics, business and sports. He has over 6 years experience in journalism.

