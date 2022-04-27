Chairman Wontumi offers 'reluctant' Delay 'compulsory' job at his radio station (WATCH)

Four days ago, the Ghanaian TV host became a guest presenter at the radio station owned by the Ghanaian business mogul cum politician. "Tune in. Will be live on air at 4pm. My first time on radio in years. Hopefully, I remember how this done," Delay said.

Following her performance on the show, she later caught up with Chairman Wontumi who told her in conversation that she has no choice that to start work at his radio station. "Delay on the 2nd you must start work, you cannot disappoint the fans," he said.

The TV presenter replied "Chairman but I am not ready for radio" but he said, "you are ready, me whatever I want, I get it, I am Wontumi, you can't delay me. You must work in Wontumi radio, thank you".

Delay shared the video on her social media pages and said "Chairman WONTUMI is forcing me to come back on radio". The post has got her fans with most calling for her return to the airwaves.

Actress Selly Galley commenting on her post said "seriously you’re ready! Don’t delay us. Imagine your interviews live on radio too and we are listening in our cars" with ace Ghanaian broadcaster, Isreal Laryea, adding that "Delay, why are you delaying Chairman?"

Before this, Delay made it clear that she is not returning to radio. After appearing on Wontumi Radio four days ago as a guest presenter, she shared a statement to say that "it was great playing for WONTUMI FM last Friday. But it was just for fun".

In a tweet shared on 24th April 2022, she continued that "I do not have any intentions of going back on radio permanently. I’m currently busy building my own businesses. Thanks for all the kind messages!".