Chantel Anombase allegedly replaces ex-Citi FM/Citi TV staff Jessica Opare Saforo

Reports indicate that she will resume the hot seat effective Monday, January 31, 2022.

Before joining the Citi family, Chantel served as a marketing executive and the host of Brunch on Ultimate FM for almost 4 years.

Jessica, who was many Ghanaians’ favourite presenter resigned from the Citi group last week after 17 years of dedicated service, and it is unclear what is her next move.

Although she has remained tightlipped, suspicions are rife that she may want to be independent and focus attention on her YouTube channel which has for the past 18 months seen an astronomical growth with over 500,000 subscribers.