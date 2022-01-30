RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Chantel Anombase allegedly replaces ex-Citi FM/Citi TV staff Jessica Opare Saforo

Chantel Anombase, a former presenter with Kumasi based Ultimate FM is reportedly expected to replace Jessica Opare Saforo who has ended her journey with Citi FM and Citi TV.

Chantel Anombase and Jessica Opare Sarforo

For the past few days, Chantel has been co-hosting the Adabraka-based radio station’s Drive Show, Traffic Avenue with Jessica and Kweku David, ostensibly for a smooth transition.

Reports indicate that she will resume the hot seat effective Monday, January 31, 2022.

Before joining the Citi family, Chantel served as a marketing executive and the host of Brunch on Ultimate FM for almost 4 years.

Jessica, who was many Ghanaians’ favourite presenter resigned from the Citi group last week after 17 years of dedicated service, and it is unclear what is her next move.

Although she has remained tightlipped, suspicions are rife that she may want to be independent and focus attention on her YouTube channel which has for the past 18 months seen an astronomical growth with over 500,000 subscribers.

Aside from Traffic Avenue, Jessica was the Programmes Manager for the media firm and also hosted a relationship show, Sister Sister. It remains to be seen if Chantel will take over the other roles her predecessor played.

