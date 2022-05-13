Chaos at Airport as Fameye and team clash with security (VIDEO)

According to reports, Fameye's team who were escorting him to travel were stopped from entering the departure hall.

Pulse Ghana

It's unclear how the confrontation escalated but the singer who just dropped a new album, 'Son of Jacob' lost his cool and started engaging the security officials directly whilst they also counter his actions.

The video below has triggered mixed reactions on social media. Some netizens believe the security officials are doing their work whilst others argue that Fameye could have been given a protocol treatment as a Ghanaian celebrity.

"Musician @fameye_music Clashes with Airport Securities Because They Stopped His Boys From following him to the Departure hall. So Airport Security doesn’t know Fameye is a star and must give him some preferential treatment? Oh Ghana! SMH" Ghanaian blogger, Gh Hyper, who shared the video wrote.