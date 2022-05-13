RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Chaos at Airport as Fameye and team clash with security (VIDEO)

Authors:

Selorm Tali

Fameye and his boys have been caught in violence at the Kotoka International Airport.

Fameye violence at the airport
Fameye violence at the airport

The Ghanaian singer has been captured in a heated argument with security officials at the entrance of the Terminal 3 departure hall. The scene caused chaos at the airport in videos that have surfaced on social media.

According to reports, Fameye's team who were escorting him to travel were stopped from entering the departure hall.

Fameye
Fameye Pulse Ghana

It's unclear how the confrontation escalated but the singer who just dropped a new album, 'Son of Jacob' lost his cool and started engaging the security officials directly whilst they also counter his actions.

The video below has triggered mixed reactions on social media. Some netizens believe the security officials are doing their work whilst others argue that Fameye could have been given a protocol treatment as a Ghanaian celebrity.

"Musician @fameye_music Clashes with Airport Securities Because They Stopped His Boys From following him to the Departure hall. So Airport Security doesn’t know Fameye is a star and must give him some preferential treatment? Oh Ghana! SMH" Ghanaian blogger, Gh Hyper, who shared the video wrote.

Adding his thoughts to the post, ace Ghanaian blogger, Ameyaw Debrah, dropped a comment to say that "I think they’re just doing their job no need for tempers to fly".

Authors:

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly gossiping about everyone famous for the pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment sucks his pen’s ink most.

