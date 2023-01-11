Charlamange takes Ghana cedi notes from strip club to U.S. to tell his story [Watch]

The famous radio presenter has returned to America and whilst speaking on the Brilliant Idiots comedic podcast with Andrew Schulz, he shared his experience in Ghana, including a strip club he visited.
Charlamange takes Ghana cedi notes from strip club to U.S. to tell his story
Popular American radio host and television personality, Lenard Larry McKelvey, popularly known as Charlamagne Tha God, is one of the American pop culture icons who visited Ghana the past December.
According to Charlamagne Tha God who showed off some the Ghanaian cedi notes he splashed on the Ghanaian strippers, the experience was off the roof.
"Went to the strip in Ghana ... that was the bomb. I still got some of the God damn cash, I forgot what it's called. think it's called the 'city'. I think you get ten of that for a dollar," he said whilst he hand over the cedi notes to Andrew Schulz.
The radio host after sharing his exciting experience in Ghana also noted noted the level of service provided by the country’s hospitality sector was not the best. According to him, he sometimes had to wait three hours for his dinner anytime he orders food.
"Let me tell you something about service in Ghana, it is the nicest most terrible service you will ever receive. The service is terrible but they are so nice about it that you can't even be mad," he said.
He concluded that "other than that it was an incredible experience and I think that everybody should go, whether you are black or white". Hear more from him in the video below.
