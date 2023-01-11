Charlamange takes Ghanaian cedi notes from the strip club to U.S to tell his story (WATCH)

According to Charlamagne Tha God who showed off some the Ghanaian cedi notes he splashed on the Ghanaian strippers, the experience was off the roof.

"Went to the strip in Ghana ... that was the bomb. I still got some of the God damn cash, I forgot what it's called. think it's called the 'city'. I think you get ten of that for a dollar," he said whilst he hand over the cedi notes to Andrew Schulz.

The radio host after sharing his exciting experience in Ghana also noted noted the level of service provided by the country’s hospitality sector was not the best. According to him, he sometimes had to wait three hours for his dinner anytime he orders food.

"Let me tell you something about service in Ghana, it is the nicest most terrible service you will ever receive. The service is terrible but they are so nice about it that you can't even be mad," he said.