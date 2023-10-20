Chat toppers: Ghana’s most viewed YouTube songs of the year

Globally, users collectively devote over one billion hours each day to watching YouTube videos. This burgeoning online presence has made YouTube a significant platform for content creators, particularly artists showcasing their music videos.

This bold marketing strategy has trickled down to Africa, and the Ghanaian music industry is not an exception.

Many of the top stars in the industry now pay attention to their YouTube subscriptions and the number of views their music video gets. With Ghana boasting over 15 million internet users, the music video industry has witnessed remarkable growth, establishing itself as a thriving sector within the digital realm.

Though Afrobeats is the genre that currently dominates the Ghanaian and the West African music scene, rappers have also held their forte in the industry over the years, and these are some of the most viewed YouTube rap songs in 2023.

1. Black Sherif- ”Oil in my Head” (4.2M views)

Black Sherif was born on March 15, 1995, in Accra, Ghana. Raised in a middle-class family, Black Sherif’s early exposure to diverse musical influences, along with his talent for storytelling, has made him a rising star in Ghana’s rap scene. His unique blend of personal experiences, cultural influences, and lyrical prowess have endeared him to fans worldwide.

2. Sarkodie- ”Country Side” feat. Black Sherif (3.7M views)

Sarkodie, often referred to as ”Sark,” is one of Ghana’s rap legends. His career has spanned over a decade, and he continues to be a prominent figure in the African music scene. The collaboration with Black Sherif on ”Country Side” represents a fusion of generations in the Ghanaian rap world.

3. Song Bird, Gyakie, JBEE- ”SCAR” (1.5M views)

Song Bird, Gyakie, and JBEE bring their unique talents together in ”SCAR.” Gyakie, in particular, has become a breakout star known for her soulful and melodious tunes. The combination of these artists creates a captivating blend of vocals and rap.

4. JZyNO- ”Butta My Bread” ft. Lasmid (Visualizer) (8.6M views)

JZyNO’s ”Butta MyBread” featuring Lasmid has garnered substantial views, emphasizing the popularity of the song. JZyNO is an artist known for his energetic and dynamic style.

5. Kofi Kinaata- ”Effiakuma Love” (1.1M views)

Kofi Kinaata, born on April 15, 1991, in Takoradi, Ghana, has gained recognition for his exceptional storytelling abilities. His songs often carry meaningful narratives that resonate with fans, making him one of the notable figures in Ghanaian rap.

6. Bob Marley & The Wailers, Sarkodie- ”Stir It Up” ft. Sarkodie (1.1M views)

Bob Marley, one of reggae’s all-time legends, continues to inspire generations. ”Stir It Up” is a testament to the universality of music, blending Bob Marley’s timeless classic with the modern touch of Sarkodie, a Ghanaian rap icon.

7. Wendy Shay- ”Habibi” (1M views)

Wendy Shay is known for her contri butions to the Ghanaian music scene. Born on February 20, 1996, in Accra, Ghana, she began her music career after completing her nursing degree in Ger many. ”Habibi” showcases her ability to create catchy tunes and engage audi ences with vibrant visuals.

8. King Paluta- ”Yahitte Remix” (ft. Strongman, Amerado, Qwame Stika, Andy Dosty) (817K views)

King Paluta is known for his impressive lyrical skills. ”Yahitte Remix” is a collaborative effort with other talented Ghanaian rap artists.

9. Rayoe– ”Miracle Road” (483k views)

Rayoe, born on March 5, 1990, in Accra, Ghana, to a middle-class Dagomba family with religious and well-educated parents, experienced a culturally diverse upbringing. He split his time between Accra, Ghana, and Harlem, New York City, where he was exposed to hip-hop music.

Rayoe attended Achimota High School, where he gained notoriety as a rapper through performances at various high schools and colleges in Ghana. After completing high school, Rayoe moved to the United States to seek new opportunities and explore his passion for rap. ”Miracle Road” is a testament to his experiences and influences.

10. Sista Afia- ”Carry Go” (444Kviews)

Sista Afia, whose real name is Franscica Gawugah, is a Ghanaian singer and songwriter. Born on November 8, 1993, in Accra, Ghana, she has made her mark in the Ghanaian music industry with her unique voice and style.

Her song These YouTube view counts illustrate the diversity and appeal of Ghana’s mu sic industry, encompassing various genres and artists who are making a mark both locally and internationally.