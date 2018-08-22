Pulse.com.gh logo
Check out 8 celebrities rocking floral dresses


Let’s take a look at Ghanaian celebrities who love rocking in their floral dresses.

play

Did you know that flowers have meanings associated with them? And, that there are flowers befitting specific occasions?

Flowers are a part of the most important occasions in our lives. They are easily seen on birthdays, funerals, graduation, weddings, etc. Forming an integral part of our lives. Some flowers have religious significance too.

Everyone knows that a red rose stands for romantic love and no one wears yellow roses for mourning. However, meanings are associated not only with roses but also with other flowers.

A floral dress is any fabric with a floral design or any dress decorated with or consisting of flowers or patterns of flowers. These days, floral dresses have become a major part of fashion. They come in different styles, types and forms. It could be a blouse, Jumpsuit, Straight dress, Skirt or Even Jeans.

Most of our celebrities, as usual, have been seen rocking in these dresses.

Here are 8 celebrities seen rocking in floral dresses.

Nadia Buari

Nadia Buari play Nadia Buari
 

Nana Ama McBrown

Nana Ama McBrown play Nana Ama McBrown

Jackie Appiah

play Jackie Appiah

Berla Mundi

Berla Mundi play Berla Mundi
 

Zynnell Zuh

Zynnell Zuh play Zynnell Zuh

Naa Ashokor

Naa Ashokor play Naa Ashokor
 

Afia Schwarzenneger

Afia Schwarzenneger play Afia Schwarzenneger

Victoria Lebene

Victoria Lebene play Victoria Lebene
 

