Following the recent arrest of some Ghanaian celebrities in the country, the Ghana Police service on Wednesday, November 10, 2021, held on Wednesday, November 10, 2021, help a private meeting with stakeholders, celebrities and entertainers.
Check out all the celebs and entertainers who were at the meeting with IGP (Photos)
Most Ghanaian celebrities and industry players were spotted at the meeting.
Chaired by the Inspector General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare, the meeting was to engage the creatives on their concerns with the Ghana Police Service.
A cross-section of showbiz personalities from the various arts disciplines raised some security concerns, which were addressed by the IGP.
Below are some photos from the meeting: (Credit: Ghana Police Service)
