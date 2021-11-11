RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Check out all the celebs and entertainers who were at the meeting with IGP (Photos)

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie

Most Ghanaian celebrities and industry players were spotted at the meeting.

Kidi at the meeting with the IGP
Kidi at the meeting with the IGP

Following the recent arrest of some Ghanaian celebrities in the country, the Ghana Police service on Wednesday, November 10, 2021, held on Wednesday, November 10, 2021, help a private meeting with stakeholders, celebrities and entertainers.

Chaired by the Inspector General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare, the meeting was to engage the creatives on their concerns with the Ghana Police Service.

A cross-section of showbiz personalities from the various arts disciplines raised some security concerns, which were addressed by the IGP.

Below are some photos from the meeting: (Credit: Ghana Police Service)

IGP meets with stakeholders in the entertainment industry
IGP meets with stakeholders in the entertainment industry Pulse Ghana
Agya Koo at the meeting with the IGP
Agya Koo at the meeting with the IGP Pulse Ghana
Kidi at the meeting with the IGP
Kidi at the meeting with the IGP Pulse Ghana
Bulldog spotted at the meeting with the IGP
Bulldog spotted at the meeting with the IGP Pulse Ghana
DBlack at the meeting with the IGP
DBlack at the meeting with the IGP Pulse Ghana
Eugene Nkanasah spotted at the meeting with the IGP
Eugene Nkanasah spotted at the meeting with the IGP Pulse Ghana
Fred Amugi spotted at the meeting with the IGP
Fred Amugi spotted at the meeting with the IGP Pulse Ghana
John Dumelo at the meeting with the IGP
John Dumelo at the meeting with the IGP Pulse Ghana
Abeiku Santana at the meeting with the IGP
Abeiku Santana at the meeting with the IGP Pulse Ghana
Bill Asamoah spotted at the meeting with the IGP
Bill Asamoah spotted at the meeting with the IGP Pulse Ghana
A-Plus spotted at the meeting with the IGP
A-Plus spotted at the meeting with the IGP Pulse Ghana
Afia Schwarzenegger at the meeting with the IGP
Afia Schwarzenegger at the meeting with the IGP Pulse Ghana
Gloria Sarfo at the meeting with the IGP
Gloria Sarfo at the meeting with the IGP Pulse Ghana
IGP meets with stakeholders in the entertainment industry
IGP meets with stakeholders in the entertainment industry Pulse Ghana
IGP meets with stakeholders in the entertainment industry
IGP meets with stakeholders in the entertainment industry Pulse Ghana
IGP meets with stakeholders in the entertainment industry
IGP meets with stakeholders in the entertainment industry Pulse Ghana
IGP meets with stakeholders in the entertainment industry
IGP meets with stakeholders in the entertainment industry Pulse Ghana
IGP meets with stakeholders in the entertainment industry
IGP meets with stakeholders in the entertainment industry Pulse Ghana
IGP meets with stakeholders in the entertainment industry
IGP meets with stakeholders in the entertainment industry Pulse Ghana
IGP meets with stakeholders in the entertainment industry
IGP meets with stakeholders in the entertainment industry Pulse Ghana
IGP meets with stakeholders in the entertainment industry
IGP meets with stakeholders in the entertainment industry Pulse Ghana
IGP meets with stakeholders in the entertainment industry
IGP meets with stakeholders in the entertainment industry Pulse Ghana
IGP meets with stakeholders in the entertainment industry
IGP meets with stakeholders in the entertainment industry Pulse Ghana
IGP meets with stakeholders in the entertainment industry
IGP meets with stakeholders in the entertainment industry Pulse Ghana
IGP meets with stakeholders in the entertainment industry
IGP meets with stakeholders in the entertainment industry Pulse Ghana
IGP meets with stakeholders in the entertainment industry
IGP meets with stakeholders in the entertainment industry Pulse Ghana
IGP meets with stakeholders in the entertainment industry
IGP meets with stakeholders in the entertainment industry Pulse Ghana
IGP meets with stakeholders in the entertainment industry
IGP meets with stakeholders in the entertainment industry Pulse Ghana
IGP meets with stakeholders in the entertainment industry
IGP meets with stakeholders in the entertainment industry Pulse Ghana
IGP meets with stakeholders in the entertainment industry
IGP meets with stakeholders in the entertainment industry Pulse Ghana
Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale at the meeting with the IGP
Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale at the meeting with the IGP Pulse Ghana
Rex Omar at the meeting with the IGP
Rex Omar at the meeting with the IGP Pulse Ghana
Mzvee spotted at the meeting with the IGP
Mzvee spotted at the meeting with the IGP Pulse Ghana
Zion Felix spotted at the meeting with the IGP
Zion Felix spotted at the meeting with the IGP Pulse Ghana
OB Amponsah at the meeting with the IGP
OB Amponsah at the meeting with the IGP Pulse Ghana
Van Vicker spotted at the meeting with the IGP
Van Vicker spotted at the meeting with the IGP Pulse Ghana
Vicky Zugah spotted at the meeting with the IGP
Vicky Zugah spotted at the meeting with the IGP Pulse Ghana
Roger Quartey spotted at the meeting with the IGP
Roger Quartey spotted at the meeting with the IGP Pulse Ghana
Socrate Safo at the meeting with the IGP
Socrate Safo at the meeting with the IGP Pulse Ghana
Samini spotted at the meeting with the IGP
Samini spotted at the meeting with the IGP Pulse Ghana

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie

