Check out photos and videos from Adina’s birthday party


Video Check out photos from Adina’s birthday party

Award-winning musician Adina celebrated her birthday at the Cockpit pub at the Achimota mall with some dazzling performance from industry players and colleague musicians.

Adina and friends on her birthday play

Adina and friends on her birthday

Wednesday October 3, 2018 was Afrobeat singer Adina Thembi’s birthday and there was a party inside Cockpit to celebrate her special day.

The party was star-studded with the likes of  Flowking Stone, KiDi , K.K Fosu, Richie Mensah, Mzvee, Adomaa, Teephlow, Felinuna, Kuami Eugen, Ephriam, Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win among many others in attendance.

The party was star-studded with the likes of  Flowking Stone, KiDi , K.K Fosu, Richie Mensah, Mzvee, Adomaa, Teephlow, Felinuna, Kuami Eugen, Ephriam, Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win among many others in attendance.

Rockstar Kuami Eugene performed with Adina as they entertained patrons with their hit banger Baby. KiDi, Mzvee, TeePhlow, Trigmatic, KK Fosu among others rocked the night.

Below are photos and videos from the party.

play

play

 

play

play

 

play

play

play

 

play

 

play

 

play

 

