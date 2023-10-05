Check out the glitz and glamour as Dr Ofori Sarpong’s daughter marries

ADVERTISEMENT
The Despites are at it again to display glitz and glamour at its very best as millionaire Osei Kwame Despite’s brother Dr Ofori Sarpong’s daughter marries.

Dr Ofori Sarpong’s daughter identified as Mandy is getting married in a glamorous traditional wedding today.

The event is being organised at East Legon. The event has the whole space is filled up with high-profile personalities.

Among the rich and famous people gracing the wedding of Mandy, who is a lawyer by profession, is her father's associate, Osei Kwame Despite. Other members of the East Legon Executive Club joined the businessman.

Also present were NPP flagbearer aspirant Kennedy Agyapong and businessman Ibrahim Mahama.

The scenes so far are beautiful. The decor is top-notch, the setting is on top and guests have represented well in their expensive kente fabrics and laces!

The last time they organised one was in 2020 which was the wedding of her sister, Cindy, dubbed #Ciri2020, which overtook the media for a good week.

