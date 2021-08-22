RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Check out this lovely video of Fella Makafui’s daughter all grown up

Evans Annang

Island Frimpong, the daughter of power couple Fella Makafui and rapper Medikal is all grown up and looking adorable.

In a video shared by her mum on Instagram, Island is seen is seen on a couch giggling and full of joy.

Captioning the video, Fella wrote: 'Heartbeat ❤️❤️ love you, @islandfrimpong,''.

Island Frimpong was born in August 2020 by the actress and her award-winning rapper husband. Her identity was concealed for while till Medikal used her image as a cover photo for his Amazing Grace album.

Check out the lovely video below

