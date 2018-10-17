Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Checkout these stunning maternity photos of Dumelo's wife

It's all about John Dumelo Junior!

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

Join the "kokonsa" clique.Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy



Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.com.gh daily newsletter.

There is nothing more beautiful than capturing your big baby bump in creative way for a pre-maternity photo-shoot.

After Actor John Dumelo shared the big news yesterday (October 16th) to the world about the birth of his son 5 months after his wedding with his beautiful wife, Gifty Mawunya Nkornu, internet moments got better with many netizens congratulating the duo.

play

 

Well, it looks like this many conversations online about the news is not flaming out any soon as photos of the maternity shoot has also popped up online. .

In the photos, we see Gifty with much excitement on her face as she holds her baby bumb and donned in a green flawless apparel in it. 

Checkout the stunning maternity images.

play

 

2.

play

 

3.

play
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Big artistes should stop begging for endorsement deals - Stonebwoy Big artistes should stop begging for endorsement deals - Stonebwoy
John Dumelo kissing his wife’s bump will make your day John Dumelo kissing his wife’s bump will make your day
My son was born for this generation- Shatta’s father to Haters My son was born for this generation- Shatta’s father to Haters
I don’t mind Shatta Wale performing at my concert - Stonebwoy I don’t mind Shatta Wale performing at my concert - Stonebwoy
Watch Sister Derby beg Medikal not to leave Watch Sister Derby beg Medikal not to leave
I’m crushing on Afia Schwarzenegger – Patapaa confesses I’m crushing on Afia Schwarzenegger – Patapaa confesses

Recommended Videos

Celebrity reactions to John Dumelo's new born baby Celebrity reactions to John Dumelo's new born baby
John Dumelo’s son is on Instagram and has more followers than you John Dumelo’s son is on Instagram and has more followers than you
John Dumelo's wife gives birth to baby boy John Dumelo's wife gives birth to baby boy



Top Articles

1 Medikal almost ‘killed’ whilst performing at Accra Polybullet
2 4 cute photos of John Dumelo and his sonbullet
3 Video recording reveals Bullet's alleged affair with Wendy Shaybullet
4 Empress Gifty mourns the loss of her 'son'bullet
5 Sarkodie is ‘envious and jealous’, I’ll make his career go down...bullet
6 Watch Sister Derby beg Medikal not to leavebullet
7 Bulldog explains why Samini and Stonebwoy were denied entry...bullet
8 John Dumelo's emotional message to son will make you tearybullet
9 John Dumelo's wife gives birth to baby boybullet
10 Yvonne Nelsons shows some love to John Dumelo's new...bullet

Related Articles

My son was born for this generation- Shatta’s father to Haters
I don’t mind Shatta Wale performing at my concert - Stonebwoy
Watch Sister Derby beg Medikal not to leave
I’m crushing on Afia Schwarzenegger – Patapaa confesses
John Dumelo reveals how he gave birth after 5 months of marriage
5 things you need to know about John Dumelo's son
4 cute photos of John Dumelo and his son
Yvonne Nelsons shows some love to John Dumelo's new baby boy
John Dumelo welcomes a baby boy and promises to raise him on a godly path
My son was born for this generation- Shatta’s father to Haters

Top Videos

1 Video I love ladies who send me their naked pictures - KiDibullet
2 Shatta Wale replies Sarkodie at ‘Reign’ concertbullet
3 Serena Williams goes topless in heroic breast cancer videobullet
4 Video Shatta Wale's brother reacts to Sarkodie's diss songbullet
5 Beauty Pageant Tv3 staff demanded sex – Ghana Most Beautiful 2015bullet
6 Rev. Obofuor Meet the Ghanaian pastor who encountered with...bullet
7 Video Rashida Black beauty and husband Kushman show off...bullet
8 Video Benedicta Gafah reacts to Afia Schwarzenegger’s...bullet
9 Listen Sarkodie finally 'disses' Shatta Wale in latest Videobullet
10 Video I will not pay any Ghanaian video director to...bullet

Celebrities

John Dumelo reveals how he gave birth after 5 months of marriage
4 cute photos of John Dumelo and his son
5 things you need to know about John Dumelo's son
John Dumelo welcomes a baby boy and promises to raise him on a godly path
John Dumelo welcomes a baby boy and promises to raise him on a godly path
John Setor Dumelo and John Dumelo Jnr.
John Dumelo’s son is on Instagram and has more followers than you
X
Advertisement