Cheddar gets social media talking with video of him choosing between his luxurious cars

In the video, Nana Kwame Bediako also known as Cheddar, wearing a three-piece 'Agbada' asked about his other cars whilst he was about to leave home for an event.

Walking out close to his personal assistant, he asked "what's up with my Lambo?" and he replied "calibration done, good to go" then he further asked "740 VHP?" and his assistant said "sharp".

"What about the Ferrari ... and the Maybach" to which his assistant replied, "yeah both of them are good" and Freedom Jacob Ceaser responded "alright but we ain't nowhere to drive them" before moving away to sit in his Rolls Royce.

The post on his Instagram page has gathered over 156000 views with 36,000 plus likes and about 800 comments within 19 hours. "Enti freedom paaa where did he get all this money from. Dadaada no na wo hy3 hen fa? Cuz ehu oo boi," an Instagramer said.