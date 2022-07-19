A few days ago, the Ghanaian millionaire got social media talking about how he paid his barber close to $2000 for a haircut. This time around, the real estate mogul has shared a video on social media that sees him talking about his Lamborghini, Ferrari and Maybach.
Cheddar gets social media talking with video of him choosing between his luxurious cars
Freedom Jacob Ceaser has once again succeeded in getting social media to talk about his wealthy lifestyle.
In the video, Nana Kwame Bediako also known as Cheddar, wearing a three-piece 'Agbada' asked about his other cars whilst he was about to leave home for an event.
Walking out close to his personal assistant, he asked "what's up with my Lambo?" and he replied "calibration done, good to go" then he further asked "740 VHP?" and his assistant said "sharp".
"What about the Ferrari ... and the Maybach" to which his assistant replied, "yeah both of them are good" and Freedom Jacob Ceaser responded "alright but we ain't nowhere to drive them" before moving away to sit in his Rolls Royce.
The post on his Instagram page has gathered over 156000 views with 36,000 plus likes and about 800 comments within 19 hours. "Enti freedom paaa where did he get all this money from. Dadaada no na wo hy3 hen fa? Cuz ehu oo boi," an Instagramer said.
Another said, "why don’t you contest for the President Of Ghana???" with one @kobby.keach.1 adding that "money talks for real. Poverty is the root of all Evil!!!". Watch the video below and share your thoughts with us via the comment section.
