Cheddar gifts friend blank cheque to withdraw any amount from his account as birthday gift

The presentation was made during Nana Kwame's birthday celebration, and a video shared by blogger Nkonkonsa.

In the video, Freedom expressed his appreciation for Nana Kwame's friendship, describing him as humble, handsome, cool, gifted, graceful, successful, a great father, and a friend.

“Today I’m here to stand beside my friend, brother, uncle and father. I learnt a lot from him and I want to take advantage of this moment to let you know the kind of person you are, not only to me but to the world. You are such a great person, you are humble, handsome, cool, gifted, graceful, successful, a great father and a friend,” Freedom stated.

Before handing Nana Kwame the envelope, Freedom stated that the his friendship to him is priceless, hence the decision to give him a blank cheque to put on any amount he wants.

“The last one that I think we should add is this (presents the envelope to him) maybe you should open it. So this cheque has no numbers on it. It is for you to write what you want. It is not because he has to write what he likes but I can’t put any price to him. He is priceless. He is truly priceless. Happy birthday, I love you,” he concluded.

Nana Kwame was visibly shocked by the gift upon opening the envelope.