According to the National Director of Miss Universe-Ghana, Mrs Menaye Donkor Muntari, a unanimous decision between MALZ Promotions, organisers of the pageant in Ghana and Miss Universe International, a decision was taken to privately appoint a representative this year.

She described the newly crowned queen, Miss Tayui, as a young lady who is not only beautiful but one with a heart of gold, pointing out that, “in the next year, she will be our ambassador to the world, promoting Ghana”.

Miss Universe Organization head Paula Shugart said they “spent months planning and preparing safety precautions.” The group said they will follow the guidelines set for the Miss USA 2020 competition in Memphis. They have yet to determine if a live audience will be present.

The announcement comes after a year-and-a-half delay. The organization scrapped its 2020 edition due to the coronavirus pandemic. As a result, South Africa’s Zozibini Tunzi, who was crowned in 2019, has worn the Miss Universe crown longer than anyone.

25-year-old Chelsea Tayui was crowned in a private ceremony held at the Labadi Beach Hotel in September 2020.

The young Ghanaian Queen is a communications executive and has been working with an NGO before Miss Universe. She is from Keta in the Volta Region. After her crowning, she extended her appreciation to the organisers of the pageant and the public.