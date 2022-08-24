RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Chief Imam blesses Akuapem Poloo with 'best husband' prayer (VIDEO)

Akuapem Poloo has paid a courtesy call on the National Chief Imam.

This becomes the first time the Ghanaian actress' is meeting Sheikh Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu after her conversion from Christianity to Islam. At their meeting today, the national chief Imam said a prayer for Poloo in which he blessed her to have a good husband.

"Oh I’m blessed oo to meet the Great National Chief Imam is not easy oo but I’m there I’m still going places Alhamdulillah," Akuapem Poloo said as she shared her excitement on social media.

During their meeting, the Chief Imam asked Akuapem Poloo if she is married. After replying no, the Chief Imam said, "may almighty Allah provide you with one of the best husbands".

Through Chief Imam's spokesperson, he also jokingly added that "if not for my old age, I would have married you," a comment that sparked comic relief among everyone present during their meeting.

Posting the video below, Akuapem Poloo wrote "did you hear that he said May Allah bless me with the best husband and I’m blessed oo that’s the National Chief Imam".

Akuapem Poloo converted to Islam a few weeks ago. Responding to rumours about her new choice of religion, she said "some are saying am I impressing a man, they didn't let me sleep. I had a lot of calls from outside Ghana".

She continued that "I am not impressing anyone. Mind you, my son is nine years old and he is a Muslim. I got pregnant for a Muslim guy in 2012 and gave birth in 2013. That should tell you I know what I am doing. I love the Islamic religion".

In a video shared on her YouYube page, she emphasized that "most of my friends are muslims so I love muslims, I love Islamic religion so I am not impressing anyone. I won't impress human beings, the only person I impress is Allah".

