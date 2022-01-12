RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Chief of Staff also gifted me GH40K; T.T reveals as he talks about leaked audio (WATCH)

Selorm Tali

T.T has disclosed that he was also sent GH40,000 from the office of the Chief of Staff.

Psalm Adjeteyfio aka TT

Speaking during an interview on Okay FM today about leaked audio in which he was heard begging MzGee for help, the actor said someone called him from the office of the Chief of Staff for his MOMO details and he was sent GH40,000 immediately.

According to him, the donation came before Vice President Dr Bawumia sent him the GH50,000 cash gift for his rent and upkeep.

In the video below, T.T says that he was in debt and therefore he used the GH40,000 from the Chief of Staff to settle things.

T.T, real name Psalm Adjetefio also tried to settle the controversy around the leaked audio as he says he doubts MzGee mischievously leaked it to the media.

The veteran actor explains that the Entertainment Journalist has been so helpful to him, therefore, he doesn't believe she would do anything as such. According to him, MzGee even brought him a phone from the U.S because he talks to her often about his problems.

The controversy around the leaked audio started after Amanda Jissih blamed MzGee for leaking it.

Amanda Jissih's comment Amanda Jissih's comment Pulse Ghana

However, she has denied it and revealed that she only sent the audio to someone at the office of the Vice President and the person also denied sharing it with someone else. MzGee addressed the issue in the video below.

Selorm Tali

