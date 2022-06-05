Watch emotional tribute video of late Psalm-Adjeteyfio's children at his burial

The late veteran actor, Psalm Adjeteyfio, was laid to rest after an emotional funeral ceremony at the forecourt of the Trade Fair, today, June 4, 2022.
The funeral ceremony of Psalm Adjeteyfio witnessed the congregation of family, friends, and sympathizers who emotionally paid their last respect to the deceased.
The deceased, Psalm Adjetefio, widely famed as T.T died at the age of 64 leaving behind 4 children (2 women and 2 men) after his brief battle with an undisclosed illness.
The children of the late actor delivered a heartfelt tribute at his burial service. The children also described the moment they found their father almost lifeless in bed before his demise on April 8, 2022 .
"We, your children, thank God for giving us a father like no other,'' they said.
''We were in shock and disbelief when we found you lying lifeless, almost, in bed…'' , they added.
In the soul-stirring tribute, the children asserted that nobody can fill the vacuum their father's demise has created.
Watch Video Here
Meanwhile, Pulse.com.gh earlier reported on the several personalities in the showbiz world who were present at the burial service of the late actor. These celebs included the veteran actor Pattington Papa Nii Papafio , George Quaye, as well as some cast of the Taxi driver series
Psalm-Adjetefio had starred in movies like Papa Lasisi, The Chosen One, American Boy, and The Scent of Danger but shot to fame with the popular TV series, Taxi Driver where he played the character, T.T.
