Chilling with Don Jazzy and RMD has to got be a goal!


Ladies we have your favourite 'sugar daddies' goals on our photo of the day.

Don Jazzy and Richard Mofe-Damijo play

Don Jazzy and Richard Mofe-Damijo

(Instagram/DonJazzy)

If someone ever calls you a baby boy for life, then it is assumed that you are been compared to Don Jazzy and RMD.

On serious note guys, these guys aren't just veterans in the game but are good looking and probably the best in their individual crafts. On our photo of the day, we've got Nigeria's music producer extraordinary, Don Jazzy and one of Nollywood's greats, Richard Mofe-Damijo in one photo!

Obviously, these guys are outside the country and having a blast which can be seen in the photo. RMD is no longer in his 20s or 30s but trust us guys, this guy is taking good care of himself and looking all fit.Same can be said for Don Jazzy who has remained one of the most admired bachelors in the country.

We love the chemistry and vibes in this photo and we kind want to see these guys switch roles. What do you guys think? Don Jazzy in a blockbuster Nollywood movie and RMD producing the next monster hit song. Yay or Nah?

