Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Chris Attoh and wife spotted on their honeymoon


Chris Attoh and wife spotted on their honeymoon

The Actor and broadcaster got married again after his first marriage with Nigerian actress Damilola Adegbite fell on the rocks in 2017.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

Ghanaian actor Chris Attoh, has been spotted in a photo with his wife believed to have been taken during their honeymoon.

Attoh tied the knot with his new sweetheart at a private ceremony which took place at North Kaneshie in Accra on Saturday, October 6.

His new wife known as Betty Jennifer is a Caribbean who is based in the United States of America.

play

 

READ ALSO: Bishop Obinim names pastors in Ghana who are also ‘Angels’

Photos from the plush ceremony have been spotted online with the couple having what appeared to be their first dance.

Both Chris and Bettie were seen beaming with smiles as they tied the knot to become husband and wife.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Cardi B is my ex-lover – Shatta Wale Cardi B is my ex-lover – Shatta Wale
Sarkodie tweets on 'Reign album' to support Shatta Wale Sarkodie tweets on 'Reign album' to support Shatta Wale
Joyce Dzidzor Mensah: ex-AIDS ambassador denies dating Mahama Joyce Dzidzor Mensah: ex-AIDS ambassador denies dating Mahama
Donald Trump is my son's father - Mzbel Donald Trump is my son's father - Mzbel
Becca can't handle her full fridge; here's everything inside Becca can't handle her full fridge; here's everything inside
All you need to know about "Reign" album concert All you need to know about "Reign" album concert

Recommended Videos

Video: I love ladies who send me their naked pictures - KiDi Video I love ladies who send me their naked pictures - KiDi
Celebrity News: Men will never dare to ask for sex to help me - Efya Celebrity News Men will never dare to ask for sex to help me - Efya
Celebrity News: Bigail downplays Sarkodie's diss song to Shatta Wale Celebrity News Bigail downplays Sarkodie's diss song to Shatta Wale



Top Articles

1 Can you afford a Bentley or private jet? - Afia Schwarzennegger slams...bullet
2 Sonnie Badu reacts to Sarkodie and Shatta Wale beefbullet
3 Video Shatta Wale's brother reacts to Sarkodie's diss songbullet
4 Hot Video Watch Sista Afia 'grind' Gasmilla to heaven and backbullet
5 Becca can't handle her full fridge; here's everything insidebullet
6 I met my current boyfriend on Snapchat – Moesha Boduongbullet
7 My Advice Sarkodie’s diss song to Shatta Wale featured on BBCbullet
8 Nadia Buari channels her inner Rosemond Brown for the grambullet
9 Here are 5 'friends' of Shatta Wale who commended...bullet
10 Supa joins Kumawood (Video)bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Shatta Wale's brother reacts to Sarkodie's diss songbullet
2 Video I love ladies who send me their naked pictures - KiDibullet
3 Rev. Obofuor Meet the Ghanaian pastor who encountered with 'Maame Water'bullet
4 Serena Williams goes topless in heroic breast cancer videobullet
5 Video Rashida Black beauty and husband Kushman show off their...bullet
6 Listen Sarkodie finally 'disses' Shatta Wale in latest Videobullet
7 Video Benedicta Gafah reacts to Afia Schwarzenegger’s...bullet
8 Beauty Pageant Tv3 staff demanded sex – Ghana Most...bullet
9 Video Stephanie Benson reveals why she does not go to churchbullet
10 Video Afia Schwarzenegger calls on Kwaku Bonsam to...bullet

Celebrities

Davido and girlfriend, Chioma
Davido spotted having dinner with Chioma amid breakup rumours [Video]
I love ladies who send me their naked pictures - Kidi
Davido can't wait to get married to Chioma
Davido reacts to alleged break-up with Chioma
The Reign Concert I'll attend Shatta Wale's concert if invited - Kwaw Kese
X
Advertisement