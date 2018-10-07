Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Chris Attoh marries again, check out the beautiful photos


Remarried! Chris Attoh marries again, check out the beautiful photos

The private ceremony took place at North Kaneshie in Accra today (Saturday, October 6, 2018).

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

Ghanaian actor and broadcaster, Chris Attoh, has gotten married again after his first marriage with Nigerian actress Damilola fell on the rocks in 2017.

The private ceremony took place at North Kaneshie in Accra today (Saturday, October 6, 2018).

READ ALSO: Check out PHOTOS from the white wedding of Pastor Chris’ daughter and her Ghanaian husband

Investigation proves that Chris’ new wife (identified as Betty) is a Caribbean who is based in the United States of America.

play

Chris got married in 2015 to Nigerian actress Damilola Adegbite but they got divorced in 2017.The two have a son called Brian.

Check out photos below...

play

play
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

#RTPAwards18: Stacy Amoateng wins RTP Personality of The Year #RTPAwards18 Stacy Amoateng wins RTP Personality of The Year
Married! Check out PHOTOS from the white wedding of Pastor Chris’ daughter and her Ghanaian husband Married! Check out PHOTOS from the white wedding of Pastor Chris’ daughter and her Ghanaian husband
Baptism of Fire: Wendy Shay trolled on Twitter after indecent photo goes viral Baptism of Fire Wendy Shay trolled on Twitter after indecent photo goes viral
Shame: Mzbel opens a can of worms as she replies Counsellor Lutterodt Shame Mzbel opens a can of worms as she replies Counsellor Lutterodt
Video: AmgMedikal feeds his dogs, Michy, Cole and Chucky with KFC chicken Video AmgMedikal feeds his dogs, Michy, Cole and Chucky with KFC chicken
Victoria Lebene: Being a celebrity is expensive – Actress Victoria Lebene Being a celebrity is expensive – Actress

Recommended Videos

Moesha Boduong: Actress breaks the Internet with a wild bedroom video Moesha Boduong Actress breaks the Internet with a wild bedroom video
Celebrity News: Stop calling yourself a Dancehall artiste – Kwaw Kese Celebrity News Stop calling yourself a Dancehall artiste – Kwaw Kese
Polikem Divorce: My wife was jealous over my romantic roles in movies – Elikem Polikem Divorce My wife was jealous over my romantic roles in movies – Elikem



Top Articles

1 Unflattering Wendy Shay at her indecent best on Miss Ghana stagebullet
2 Lies You can’t bring me down by tarnishing my image - Wendy Shaybullet
3 Married! Check out lavish photos of Pastor Chris' daughter and...bullet
4 Shame Mzbel opens a can of worms as she replies Counsellor Lutterodtbullet
5 Video Kwaw Kese shows off house in response to Shatta Walebullet
6 Divorce saga I wonder if people believe everything they read -...bullet
7 Journey of Judah Guru finally breaks silence on Shatta Wale...bullet
8 Battle An American resident who wears Togo jeans –...bullet
9 Victoria Lebene Being a celebrity is expensive – Actressbullet
10 It's huge! Here's how much Elikem paid for Pokello's...bullet

Top Videos

1 Serena Williams goes topless in heroic breast cancer videobullet
2 Beauty Pageant Tv3 staff demanded sex – Ghana Most Beautiful 2015bullet
3 Video Delay reveals why she's not married and it's not her 'high...bullet
4 Video Rashida Black beauty and husband Kushman show off their new babybullet
5 Listen Sarkodie finally 'disses' Shatta Wale in latest Videobullet
6 Video Patapaa calls for the legalization of “weedbullet
7 Video Shatta Wale is not a better fighter than I am - Shatta...bullet
8 Video Benedicta Gafah reacts to Afia Schwarzenegger’s...bullet
9 Video Afia Schwarzenegger calls on Kwaku Bonsam to help...bullet
10 Video Captain Planet is enjoying the body of an old...bullet

Celebrities

Top 12 celebrities rocking African Print
Ghana vs Nigeria Top 12 celebrities rocking African Print
Slay queens Efia Odo and Fella Makafui reignites their beef on social media as they throw shades at each other.
Chick Fight Slay queens, Efia Odo and Fella Makafui reignite their beef on social media, as they throw shades at each other
Cardi B Offset surprises rapper with a Lamborghini [Video]
Adina and friends on her birthday
Video Check out photos from Adina’s birthday party
X
Advertisement