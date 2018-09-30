Chris Attoh not a "man"- Ex-wife suggests in shocking interview

news

The ex-wife of Ghanaian actor Chris Attoh, Damilola Adegbite, has suggested her ex-husband wasn't a "man."

The actress, who spoke about having a new relationship, said following a her collapsed marriage, she will be looking out for a real man.

READ MORE: Actor confirms divorce from Nigerian actress Damilola Adegbite

Asked if she is ready to give marriage a try again, the Nigerian actress told the Punch newspaper: "Of course, why not? I never say never."

"This time, I will be looking out for a man; he has to be a man (in the real sense of the word). I don’t try to foresee things as I prefer to live in the moment," she added.

The celebrity couple tied the knot back in 2015, however, things didn't go well as their had hoped, leading to a break up.

Damilola and Chris got married in February 2015 and have a son, Brian.

Confirming their divorce, Chris Attoh admitted having irreconcilable "differences," saying "she and I will always be friends."

The actress also said her interview that she is considering writing a book about her two-year failed marriage to Attoh.

READ MORE: Chris Attoh sends lovely message to Damilola on her birthday

"I learnt a lot from my past experience (in marriage) and I may have to write a book about it. There are quite a lot of things and I wouldn’t want to single out one. If I single it out, it may seem like the most important one when it’s not so; they are all very important.” she said.