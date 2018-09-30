Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Chris Attoh not a "man"- Ex-wife suggests in shocking interview


Damilola Adegbite Chris Attoh not a "man"- Ex-wife suggests in shocking interview

The actress, who spoke about having a new relationship, said following a her collapsed marriage, she will be looking out for a real man.

  • Published:
Chris Attoh and Damilola Adegbite play

Chris Attoh and Damilola Adegbite

The ex-wife of Ghanaian actor Chris Attoh,  Damilola Adegbite, has suggested her ex-husband wasn't a "man."

The actress, who spoke about having a new relationship, said following a her collapsed marriage, she will be looking out for a real man.

Celebrity couple, Chris Attoh and Damilola Adegbite are on the verge of divorce according to rumors. play

Celebrity couple, Chris Attoh and Damilola Adegbite are on the verge of divorce according to rumors.

 

READ MORE: Actor confirms divorce from Nigerian actress Damilola Adegbite

Asked if she is ready to give marriage a try again, the Nigerian actress told the Punch newspaper: "Of course, why not? I never say never."

"This time, I will be looking out for a man; he has to be a man (in the real sense of the word). I don’t try to foresee things as I prefer to live in the moment," she added.

The celebrity couple tied the knot back in 2015, however, things didn't go well as their had hoped, leading to a break up.

Damilola and Chris got married in February 2015 and have a son, Brian.

Confirming their divorce, Chris Attoh admitted having irreconcilable "differences," saying "she and I will always be friends."

The actress also said her interview that she is considering writing a book about her two-year failed marriage to Attoh.

Chris Attoh and Damilola Adegbite play

Chris Attoh and Damilola Adegbite

READ MORE: Chris Attoh sends lovely message to Damilola on her birthday

"I learnt a lot from my past experience (in marriage) and I may have to write a book about it. There are quite a lot of things and I wouldn’t want to single out one. If I single it out, it may seem like the most important one when it’s not so; they are all very important.” she said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Rapper: Kanye West changes his name to Ye Rapper Kanye West changes his name to Ye
Issues: Wendy Shay denies accusations that she slept with manager Bullet Issues Wendy Shay denies accusations that she slept with manager Bullet
I can satisfy myself romantically, i don't need a man - Eyfa I can satisfy myself romantically, i don't need a man - Eyfa
Poor State: Efia Odo weeps and laments on the sad state Ghana finds itself Poor State Efia Odo weeps and laments on the sad state Ghana finds itself
Pulse List: 5 comedy movies that will make you laugh out loud this weekend Pulse List 5 comedy movies that will make you laugh out loud this weekend
No Waist Trainer: Princess Shyngle breaks the Internet with half nude bathroom photo No Waist Trainer Princess Shyngle breaks the Internet with half nude bathroom photo

Recommended Videos

Celebrity News: Media always tarnishing my image for traffic – Bisa Kdei Celebrity News Media always tarnishing my image for traffic – Bisa Kdei
Celebrity News: Shatta Wale shares his wealth to mock Kwaw Kese Celebrity News Shatta Wale shares his wealth to mock Kwaw Kese
Celebrity News: I'm too talented to write down my songs – Patapaa Celebrity News I'm too talented to write down my songs – Patapaa



Top Articles

1 No Waist Trainer Princess Shyngle breaks the Internet with half nude...bullet
2 I can satisfy myself romantically, i don't need a man - Eyfabullet
3 Take Your Bum-bum Fred Nuamah ignores twerking Moesha Boduongbullet
4 Proprietors Lil Win plus 5 other celebrities who are changing...bullet
5 Poor State Efia Odo weeps and laments on the sad state Ghana...bullet
6 Pulse List 5 comedy movies that will make you laugh out loud...bullet
7 Photos Shatta Wale shows off house and luxurious cars in...bullet
8 Issues Wendy Shay denies accusations that she slept with...bullet
9 Akuapim Polo Video of Rosemond Brown begging for food at...bullet
10 King of Comedy I don’t regret crowning DKB as King of...bullet

Related Articles

Chris Attoh Actor confirms divorce from Nigerian actress Damilola Adegbite
Celebrity Couple Chris Attoh sends lovely message to Damilola on her birthday
No Break Up? ‘I love you’ – Damilola Adegbite tells Chris Attoh
Undying Love My wife just missed me, Chris Attoh denies divorce rumours
Achievers It's early 2017 but these Ghanaians are already making us proud
Confession I enjoyed kissing Yvonne Nelson - Chris Attoh
Photo Chris Attoh hangs out with 50 Cent
Chris Attoh Relationship issues are not for the public to discuss - Actor fires
Pulse List Here are 12 celebrity siblings who are in the same field of work
Adorably Amazing 11 really cute celebrity babies you should check out right now

Top Videos

1 Video Delay reveals why she's not married and it's not her 'high standards'bullet
2 Beauty Pageant Tv3 staff demanded sex – Ghana Most Beautiful 2015bullet
3 EBONYbullet
4 Celebrity Birthday Benedicta Gafah throws lavish private birthday...bullet
5 Video Rosemond Brown promises presenter sex in exchange for a...bullet
6 Video Afia Schwarzenegger calls on Kwaku Bonsam to help...bullet
7 Video Rashida Black beauty and husband Kushman show off...bullet
8 Video My dad never wanted me to be a musician – Diana Hamiltonbullet
9 Video Watch how Spio Garbrah danced to King Promise’s...bullet
10 Video Stephanie Benson reveals why she does not go to...bullet

Celebrities

Ohemaa Mercy receives Key To City of Cincinnati in America
Photos Ohemaa Mercy finally has the Key To City of Cincinnati in US
Testimony My parents mistook me for a dwarf; almost killed me – Don Little
Meet D'Black's new luxurious "toy"
Beautiful Garage Meet D'Black's new luxurious "toy"
Contact Fella for your private jets and more
Private Jet Contact Fella for your private jets and more
X
Advertisement