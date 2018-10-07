Pulse.com.gh logo
Chris Attoh pens emotional message after marriage


After Marriage Chris Attoh pens emotional message after marriage

Attoh, who broke up with first wife, Nigerian actress Damilola Adegbite in 2017, remarried on Saturday.

Ghanaian actor Chris Attoh has penned an emotional message Sunday thanking God for finding love, hours after he tied the knot with his girlfriend.

"I want to thank God for his love and for hearing my prayers, indeed when the sun appears all things suddenly seen with clarity," he wrote. "Thank you God for a blessed day!!!"

READ MORE: Chris Attoh not a "man"- Ex-wife suggests in shocking interview

Attoh, who broke up with first wife, Nigerian actress Damilola Adegbite in 2017, remarried on Saturday.

He tied the with his America-based Caribbean girlfriend who has been identified as Betty at a private ceremony at North Kaneshie in Accra.

Attoh and Adegbite have a son called Brian.

In a recent interview, his ex-wife suggested he is not "man" enough.

According to her, he'll be looking for a real man in a next relationship.

Asked if she is ready to give marriage a try again, the Nigerian actress told the Punch newspaper: "Of course, why not? I never say never."

READ MORE:  Chris Attoh hangs out with 50 Cent

"This time, I will be looking out for a man; he has to be a man (in the real sense of the word). I don’t try to foresee things as I prefer to live in the moment," she added.

