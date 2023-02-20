Christian Atsu died prematurely, he wasn't supposed to die in the earthquake - Majid Michel (WATCH)

He said, Atsu was not supposed to die and that people should stop saying that it was God that took him away because God does not take back what he gives us.

He added that the youth need to be trained and built in prayer so that they would understand these things.

Former Black Star Player Christian Atsu was confirmed dead by his club, Hatayspor February 18, 2023.

Atsu was a victim of the devastating Turkish earthquake that happened on February 6.

The Turkish club confirmed the news mid-morning on Saturday, following earlier submissions to that effect by the player’s two agents.

The devastating earthquake in Turkey 12 days ago had left friends and loved ones of the player waiting for positive news about a miraculous escape from the disaster.

His mortal remains arrived at the Kotaka International Airport on Sunday, February 19, 2023.

The winger played 65 times for Ghana's national team and helped his side reach the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations final.

The footballer's remains were accompanied from Turkey by his family and Ghana's ambassador to Turkey, Francisca Ashietey-Odunton, Ghana's foreign ministry said.

The plane landed at 19:25 GMT in Accra where it was met by relatives, government officials and representatives of the Ghana Football Association.

The coffin was later transported to a military hospital morgue.