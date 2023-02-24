Christian Atsu was an angel to us but not in God's eye - Nana Agradaa claims (WATCH)

Agradaa in a viral video said “ask yourself why some people survived and others couldn’t. I always tell people that every human being on this earth should accept Jesus Christ. If deep within, you know you have accepted God, all sorts of disasters will take place but you will survive it. People look at the lighter side of things, they think because certain people are kind so it’s an automatic ticket to be spared from all kinds of things".

Pulse Ghana

She continued that “to us, we think Atsu is a complete angel, but it is otherwise in the sight of God. What human beings approve of is not what God approves. If you belong to the world, the world will hail you, but if you belong to God, thousands of angels will back you".

She concluded that "you can’t rely on juju, freemason, occults, and so on just because you want to enhance your career and expect to escape judgement.”