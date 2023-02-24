ADVERTISEMENT
Christian Atsu was an angel to us but not in God's eye - Nana Agradaa claims (WATCH)

Selorm Tali

Fetish priestess turned woman of God, Nana Agradaa, has added her two cents to Christian Atsu's death.

Evangelist Patricia Oduro Koranteng aka Nana Agradaa
Commenting late Black Stars’ winger’s death, Evangelist Patricia Asiedua claimed that God did not rescue Christian Atsu from the earthquake because the player was unrighteous.

Agradaa in a viral video said “ask yourself why some people survived and others couldn’t. I always tell people that every human being on this earth should accept Jesus Christ. If deep within, you know you have accepted God, all sorts of disasters will take place but you will survive it. People look at the lighter side of things, they think because certain people are kind so it’s an automatic ticket to be spared from all kinds of things".

Sad news: Christian Atsu reportedly found dead in Turkey
She continued that “to us, we think Atsu is a complete angel, but it is otherwise in the sight of God. What human beings approve of is not what God approves. If you belong to the world, the world will hail you, but if you belong to God, thousands of angels will back you".

She concluded that "you can’t rely on juju, freemason, occults, and so on just because you want to enhance your career and expect to escape judgement.”

Nana Agradaa's comments in the video below have sparked outrage on social media as many disagree with her claim. Watch the video below and share your thought with us.

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly gossiping about everyone famous for the pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment sucks his pen’s ink most.
