Churches don’t like secular musicians but reserve front seats for lawyers – Kaywa laments

He was speaking on Takoradi’s Connect FM about the challenges he faces balancing his work as a sound engineer with his responsibilities as an ordained preacher.

“I always say this, I can compare my job to that of a doctor, a politician or a lawyer. I don’t call where I find myself a challenge. You are not accepted in the church if you make secular music, but if you have a secular job like the doctor, you are given a front role to sit in church. A lawyer can defend a thief in court and he will be accepted in the church. But if you record love songs as a musician, the church is against it. It’s unfortunate.”

The man of God continued to explain that his passion for his job and ministering the gospel do not conflict. Adding that doing the Lord’s work through helping people succeed in their career (music) is not a sin.

“All these are religious practices. I do a lot for free (production) because of my passion for the job. Sometimes I find someone who is good and I want to help. I like to contribute to people’s success. I don’t think about the money.”