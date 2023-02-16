ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Churches don’t like secular musicians but reserve front seats for lawyers – Kaywa laments

Dorcas Agambila

Record producer, David Kojo Kyei aka Kaywa has criticized churches that discriminate against secular musicians.

Music producer, Kaywa
Music producer, Kaywa

According to him, it is hypocritical for society to disapprove of secular music while accepting other secular occupations adding that the music business is not demonic.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

He was speaking on Takoradi’s Connect FM about the challenges he faces balancing his work as a sound engineer with his responsibilities as an ordained preacher.

“I always say this, I can compare my job to that of a doctor, a politician or a lawyer. I don’t call where I find myself a challenge. You are not accepted in the church if you make secular music, but if you have a secular job like the doctor, you are given a front role to sit in church. A lawyer can defend a thief in court and he will be accepted in the church. But if you record love songs as a musician, the church is against it. It’s unfortunate.”

The man of God continued to explain that his passion for his job and ministering the gospel do not conflict. Adding that doing the Lord’s work through helping people succeed in their career (music) is not a sin.

“All these are religious practices. I do a lot for free (production) because of my passion for the job. Sometimes I find someone who is good and I want to help. I like to contribute to people’s success. I don’t think about the money.”

He advised that everybody stays focused until the focus is on you and accepts Christ as their Lord and saviour.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Blakk Rasta celebrates wife of 10 years

Blakk Rasta celebrates wife of 10 years

Rihana at Super Bowl

Rihanna is pregnant with second child, flaunts bump at Super Bowl 2023

Sonnie Badu

Stop eating pork, it attracts demonic attack - Sonnie Badu warns

Blakk Rasta

You can’t scare me with your kindergarten vocabulary - Blakk Rasta to Nana Aba