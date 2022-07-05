Churches in Ghana will rather build a church than invest in talents - Ofori Amponsah

To him, they will rather build churches than invest in young talents, although they regularly engage their services in church programmes.

Ofori Amponsah was speaking in an interview on TV XYZ’s ‘Legends’ show.

He therefore pointed out that if one doesn’t take care he or she may die with their potential in the church.

“Church is not a place where you get help when you really need it. When they collect money, they will build a church. This is what I saw in the church. At that time, I was a lay preacher. I was focused on planting churches.

“If you don’t take care, you will die with your talents in the church without being fruitful although God says which should be fruitful. They take you for granted. When you sing, they don’t pay you but when a preacher comes to speak, they pay him. If you don’t invest in people, how can they grow.”