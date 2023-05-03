CJ Biggerman blasts SDK for ditching ‘underground’ producer he created ‘Cameraman’ with

Taking to Twitter, the rapper believed SDK could have done better by allowing the upcoming producer finish what he started instead of giving the project to a big producer.

“You performed a skit with an upcoming producer who is very talented. As the skit went viral, you decided to give the project to a big producer instead of letting the upcoming producer shine. Although this could have been a great opportunity for the upcoming producer, we have a long way to go. No love ❤️ in these streets” he wrote on Twitter.

Ghanaian comedian SDK recently made an incidental Amapiano hit song ‘Cameraman’ from a viral skirt video.

The song which was featured in a skit by SDK earlier, went viral as folks were stunned by how melodious the Amapiano tune was and begged for the full song .

In the viral skit, the comedian, demonstrated how South Africans produce their popular Amapiano sounds while relating it to a cameraman. The viral skit had him topping the trends and fans forcing him to release the full song.

The Amapiano tune is incredibly catchy and has captured a lot of attention on social media as clubs, DJs and other skit makers started to adopt the tune which became an instant banger.

The full version of the song is set to be released on Friday, 5th May, 2023.