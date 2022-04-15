Close source to Rihanna and A$AP Rocky deny cheating and break up rumour

This is because a close source to the couple has spoken on the viral report. According to an exclusive report by famed pop-culture gossip mongers, TMZ, the cheating and break up rumour is false.

Though the couple are silent on the report, the website has stated that "a source directly connected to both artists -- who has regular interaction with them -- tells TMZ ... neither the breakup claim, or the cheating is true".

"Our source first said, "100% false on both counts," and then added, "1 million per cent not true. They're fine" it added.

The fake news of Rihanna's split from the rapper surfaced on Twitter first when one Louis Pisano, a fashion influencer who writes for popular Magazines tweeted that "Rihanna & ASAP Rocky have split.