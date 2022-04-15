Last night, reports surfaced that the 34-year-old pregnant billionaire has split from A$AP Rocky her boyfriend. Doubting Thomases doubted the alleged break up and now, they have been vindicated from those who cast stones at them for not believing the story.
Close source to Rihanna and A$AP Rocky deny cheating and break up rumour
Rihanna and A$AP Rock are still strong like the rock that has been used to cover Jesus' tomb.
This is because a close source to the couple has spoken on the viral report. According to an exclusive report by famed pop-culture gossip mongers, TMZ, the cheating and break up rumour is false.
Though the couple are silent on the report, the website has stated that "a source directly connected to both artists -- who has regular interaction with them -- tells TMZ ... neither the breakup claim, or the cheating is true".
"Our source first said, "100% false on both counts," and then added, "1 million per cent not true. They're fine" it added.
The fake news of Rihanna's split from the rapper surfaced on Twitter first when one Louis Pisano, a fashion influencer who writes for popular Magazines tweeted that "Rihanna & ASAP Rocky have split.
"Rihanna broke up with him after she caught him cheating with shoe designer Amina Muaddi," the explosive tweet added. Social media has since been reacting to the rumour with memes and more. Check out some of the viral posts so far.
