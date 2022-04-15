RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Close source to Rihanna and A$AP Rocky deny cheating and break up rumour

Authors:

Selorm Tali

Rihanna and A$AP Rock are still strong like the rock that has been used to cover Jesus' tomb.

Rihanna attend un enfant avec Asap Rocky
Rihanna attend un enfant avec Asap Rocky

Last night, reports surfaced that the 34-year-old pregnant billionaire has split from A$AP Rocky her boyfriend. Doubting Thomases doubted the alleged break up and now, they have been vindicated from those who cast stones at them for not believing the story.

Recommended articles

This is because a close source to the couple has spoken on the viral report. According to an exclusive report by famed pop-culture gossip mongers, TMZ, the cheating and break up rumour is false.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Pulse Live Uganda
A picture of the pregnant Rihanna [Instagram/Badgirlriri]
A picture of the pregnant Rihanna [Instagram/Badgirlriri] Pulse Nigeria

Though the couple are silent on the report, the website has stated that "a source directly connected to both artists -- who has regular interaction with them -- tells TMZ ... neither the breakup claim, or the cheating is true".

"Our source first said, "100% false on both counts," and then added, "1 million per cent not true. They're fine" it added.

The fake news of Rihanna's split from the rapper surfaced on Twitter first when one Louis Pisano, a fashion influencer who writes for popular Magazines tweeted that "Rihanna & ASAP Rocky have split.

"Rihanna broke up with him after she caught him cheating with shoe designer Amina Muaddi," the explosive tweet added. Social media has since been reacting to the rumour with memes and more. Check out some of the viral posts so far.

Authors:

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly gossiping about everyone famous for the pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment sucks his pen’s ink most.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

'She is not who you think she is' - Funke Akindele's stepson spills amid marriage crisis rumours

Nollywood actress Funke Akindele and her hubby JJC Skillz and his son Benito Bello [Instagram/JJCSkillz]

Check out photos from Rita Dominic's bridal shower

Check out photos from Rita Dominic's bridal shower [Instagram/ChiomaAkpotha]

Pulse List: 7 female celebrities with wealthy husbands you should know

Getting married to a wealthy man comes with a lot of pros and cons as sometimes it slows down the careers of these already established celebrities. [Instagram/DakoreA] [Instagram/ReginaDaniels]

Kim Kardashian in tears: calls Kanye as son reportedly sees her second s*x tape

Kim Kardashian