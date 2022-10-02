Come and jail me — Bulldog dares gov't officials over Nana Addo's booing comment

Speaking United Showbiz on UTV, Bulldog said he received calls from persons believed to be from the seat of government.

He disclosed that Nana Addo and the government contributed to poverty and hardship in the country, therefore, it was unnecessary for the President to go to the Citizens Festival.

According to him, "They asked me what I think about the people booing the President, and I said it was good they booed the President. Then follow-up calls and threats that they will jail me.

"I am talking to them. The people at the Jubilee House or wherever come and jail me. So because of you people, we should not talk? Come and jail me. I’m waiting for you."

He added: "We went to the Black Star Square on a number of issues (Global Citizen) including poverty alleviation, right? And this is an administration that has made sure that every Ghanaian will be poor… How would you sit there and be a closing business making the ordinary Ghanaians' lives miserable?”

"I swear tomorrow, if I don't go to jail, then you are not in the presidency. Come and jail me...I already have a case with them in court. Is that what they are saying? That they are going to manipulate the matter?" he asked.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was booed by a section of the crowd at the music festival which took place at the Black Stars Square on Saturday, September 26, 2022.