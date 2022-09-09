RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Comedian Baba Spirit confirmed dead

Popular Kumawood actor cum comedian, Baba Spirit, has reportedly passed away.

According Poleeno, a Kumasi-based known video producer, the Ghanaian comedian passed away on Thursday, September 8, 2022 while on admission at Kotoku Hospital.

Less has been heard from the former Adom TV ‘Broken News’ host since he left the station 4 years ago.

During a recent interview on Bryt TV, the comedian revealed that he battled a strange illness which made him paralysed for a whole year. Talking about his predicament, Baba Spirit vowed never to return to TV, stating that some evil minded people want to get rid of him due to his popularity.

However, on July 9th 2022, Baba Spirit, announced that he would be making a comeback with a new television show.

The late comedian is best remembered for his much-publicised 2018 exhibition boxing bout against veteran professional boxer Ayittey Powers which was held at the Bukom Boxing Arena in Accra and screened live on television.

The exact cause of Baba Spirit’s death has not been disclosed yet. Pulse.com.gh extends condolences to the actor’s fans and family.

