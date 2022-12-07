RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Comedian Funny Face loses father

Dorcas Agambila

In the early hours of December 7, 2022, award-winning entertainer Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng, popularly known as Funny Face announced the death of his father in a statement on his social media accounts.

Funny Face and his dad
Funny Face and his dad

In a sad and emotional announcement captured on the comedian’s Instagram page on Wednesday, he disclosed that he and his siblings are still struggling to accept the loss.

Recommended articles

The last line of the letter was a plea for his deceased father, who had gone to be with the Lord, to attempt to keep an eye out for him and all of his other sisters.

“I never got to say goodbye. This your death has hit me hard .. You were gone before I knew it and only GOD knows why... why did you leave SOO SOON ! You have left us broken DAD .. Till we meet again .. REST IN PEACE DADDY. Continue to watch over me and my sisters .. hmmm,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, scores of celebrities including the likes of Beverly Afaglo, Guru, Andy Dosty, Reggie Zippy, and many others have trooped into the comment section under Funny’s post to commiserate with him.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Chairman Wontumi and Afia Schwarzenegger

Afia Schwarzenegger sentenced to prison with hard labour over Wontumi's defamation suit

Nana Tornado goes into jubilation over Afia Schwarzenegger's jail sentence (WATCH)

Nana Tornado goes into jubilation over Afia Schwarzenegger's jail sentence (WATCH)

Sonnie Badu and baba Rahman

If Baba Rahman can still play full 100 mins then I can play for Ghana - Sonnie Badu

Shatta Wale

Shatta Wale kneels to apologise to event sponsor for failing to perform