In a sad and emotional announcement captured on the comedian’s Instagram page on Wednesday, he disclosed that he and his siblings are still struggling to accept the loss.
Comedian Funny Face loses father
In the early hours of December 7, 2022, award-winning entertainer Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng, popularly known as Funny Face announced the death of his father in a statement on his social media accounts.
The last line of the letter was a plea for his deceased father, who had gone to be with the Lord, to attempt to keep an eye out for him and all of his other sisters.
“I never got to say goodbye. This your death has hit me hard .. You were gone before I knew it and only GOD knows why... why did you leave SOO SOON ! You have left us broken DAD .. Till we meet again .. REST IN PEACE DADDY. Continue to watch over me and my sisters .. hmmm,” he wrote.
Meanwhile, scores of celebrities including the likes of Beverly Afaglo, Guru, Andy Dosty, Reggie Zippy, and many others have trooped into the comment section under Funny’s post to commiserate with him.
