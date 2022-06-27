RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Comparing me to Jackie Appiah shows that I’m blessed

Authors:

Kofi Boateng

Actress and entrepreneur, Tracey Boakye, says comparing her to actress Jackie Appiah shows that she has done well for herself at her age.

Tracy Boakye and Jackie Appiah
Tracy Boakye and Jackie Appiah

She added that she watched Jackie when she was younger.

Recommended articles

“When you're blessed, your life (mansion) at age 31, will be compared to people you used to watch on TV when you were a baby. #Multiplelandlady.”

Her comments come after the luxurious furnishings in Jackie Appiah’s home was shared on social media by Nigerian actress Luchy Donald. The Nigerian actress and producer was touring Jackie’s house, which is located in Trassaco Valley, located in the prestigious residential area of East Legon.

Jackie’s plush abode has since been a topic on social media as a lot of Ghanaians were overwhelmed and blown away by how well the house was furnished. The house has a smart toilet in it.

After the video went viral, some social media users mocked Tracey Boakye, because she has been touting her house in East Legon.

They indicated that she has been disturbing them on the internet with her small house.

Authors:

Kofi Boateng Kofi Boateng A user and believer in the power of narrative.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Lady whose husband was almost killed by Burna Boy's associates recounts ugly incident

Nigerian singer Burna Boy and the lady he allegedly assaulted Breilla Neme [Instagram/BurnaBoyGram] [Instagram/NemeBreilla]

GIS prom video goes viral as 'rich kids' show off opulence (VIDEO)

GIS prom video goes viral as 'rich kids' show off opulence (VIDEO)

‘Jehovah see house’ - Nollywood actress in shock as she tours Jackie Appiah’s mansion

Luchy Donald in Jackie Appiah’s mansion

I knew Tracy was the one for me because I didn’t have a reason - Sarkodie

Sarkodie and Wife, Tracy