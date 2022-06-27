Comparing me to Jackie Appiah shows that I’m blessed

“When you're blessed, your life (mansion) at age 31, will be compared to people you used to watch on TV when you were a baby. #Multiplelandlady.”

Her comments come after the luxurious furnishings in Jackie Appiah’s home was shared on social media by Nigerian actress Luchy Donald. The Nigerian actress and producer was touring Jackie’s house, which is located in Trassaco Valley, located in the prestigious residential area of East Legon.

Jackie’s plush abode has since been a topic on social media as a lot of Ghanaians were overwhelmed and blown away by how well the house was furnished. The house has a smart toilet in it.

After the video went viral, some social media users mocked Tracey Boakye, because she has been touting her house in East Legon.