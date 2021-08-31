“Street guys just picked my phone right now, I make wild," he said. Recounting how it happened, he said "I was charging it, I placed it near the gear. My front glass on the passenger’s side was down".

He continued that "right in the traffic, one guy came telling me that I had a flat tyre so I was distracted. I then became alarmed but just when I turned, I realized that my phone had been stolen. They took it from the charger, they had already left the scene."

Kumai Guitar has learnt his lesson, therefore, passing on a piece of advice to everyone else who needs it. He also revealed that he has lost videos and other important files on his phone.

“When you are in traffic, roll your glass up, I don’t want you to go through what I just experienced. Just be careful, roll it up and be safe. I have lost everything, my videos and voice notes. Bad day,” he advised.

According to the High Life singer who was once a Taxi driver in Takoradi, he had heard similar stories about such robberies but he fell for the trick.

Replying to a comment by one of his followers who wrote "sorry but Accra we dey oooh" he replied " ikr but edey pain ooo, cos I know that style but I have still beaten bro, make we all dey on alert. Keep ur doors locked and windows rolled up when in traffic."