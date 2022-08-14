The ceremony which came off on Saturday, August 13, 2022, saw in attendance political, media, and entertainment personalities such as the Chairperson of the Convention People's Party (CPP), Samia Nkrumah, actress Kalsoume Sinare, actress Gloria Sarfo, and other notable figures.
Confidence Haugen crown as queen mother of Anlo State [Photos/Videos]
A coronation durbar has been held to climax the enstoolment of Confidence Haugen as Mamaga Buiekpor II of the Anlo State.
The traditional ceremony also witnessed the coronation of her King, HRM Dutor Torgbui Wenya III of the Anlo Kingdom.
The durbar followed a coronation concert on Friday at Ashiata Beach, where Ghanaian musicians including Adina Thembi, Efya, Hajia4reall, rappers D-Black, Yaa Bono, Eno Barony, and a host of other talents delivered spectacular performances.
The coronation of HRM Dutor Torgbui Wenya III and Mamaga Confidence Haugen capped the nomination, selection, and crowning process that began in 2018.
Check the photos and videos from the ceremony below:
