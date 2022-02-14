Confirmed! Kanye West and Julia Fox break up after one month of dating

"Julia and Kanye remain good friends and collaborators," her rep said in a statement on Feb. 14, "but they are no longer together" the website reported Julia's rep to have said.

Pulse Nigeria

The couple first sparked rumours about their affair after their New Year's Eve holiday where they spent time together in Miami. The stars then took their budding romance to New York City, where they were photographed on multiple dates.

About a month ago, Julia confirmed her relationship with Ye in an essay interview for a magazine. "It was an instant connection," she wrote and added "his energy is so fun to be around. He had me and my friends laughing, dancing, and smiling all night."

A source gossiping about Ye and Julia's relatinship to E! News said, "Julia is a mom first and her family and work obligations are in New York. Ye did express he wanted her in Los Angeles, but she couldn't take that on."

In a shocking twist today, Kanye who has been attacking Pete Davidson for dating his estranged partner, Kim, took to Instagram to confess he's still hoping for a reunion with the mother of his children.