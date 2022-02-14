Actress Julia Fox Twho has been dating the rapper amidst his divorce is said to have ended things with him. A source close to the 32-year-old actress confirmed the news to E! News.
Confirmed! Kanye West and Julia Fox break up after one month of dating
Kanye West does not only have divorce and Pete Davidson to deal with, he's now got a fresh breakup to manage as well.
"Julia and Kanye remain good friends and collaborators," her rep said in a statement on Feb. 14, "but they are no longer together" the website reported Julia's rep to have said.
The couple first sparked rumours about their affair after their New Year's Eve holiday where they spent time together in Miami. The stars then took their budding romance to New York City, where they were photographed on multiple dates.
About a month ago, Julia confirmed her relationship with Ye in an essay interview for a magazine. "It was an instant connection," she wrote and added "his energy is so fun to be around. He had me and my friends laughing, dancing, and smiling all night."
A source gossiping about Ye and Julia's relatinship to E! News said, "Julia is a mom first and her family and work obligations are in New York. Ye did express he wanted her in Los Angeles, but she couldn't take that on."
In a shocking twist today, Kanye who has been attacking Pete Davidson for dating his estranged partner, Kim, took to Instagram to confess he's still hoping for a reunion with the mother of his children.
"I DON'T HAVE BEEF WITH KIM I LOVE MY FAMILY SO STOP THAT NARRATIVE IM NOT GIVING UP ON MY FAMILY," he wrote alongside a recent photo of Kim and her boyfriend Pete Davidson. "I BOUGHT THIS COAT FOR KIM BEFORE SNL I THOUGHT IT WAS PARTICULARLY SPECIAL I HAVE FAITH THAT WE‘LL BE BACK TOGETHER," he wrote.
