Confusion as Tom D'Frick chooses Efia Odo over Hajia Bintu

"I tink I crush on Efia..... I have so many reasons tho 1.Efia is audible Bintu is not. 2.Bintu is very classy and have the curves, that's what I luv but cos of that she's also been luved by 1000s of guys and it's a turn off for me,I hate competition," he wrote on snapchat.

The comment has sparked wild comparisons between the curvaceous Ghanaian TikTok star and Efia Odo. Whilst others believe the 'Lavi Da Loca' made a good choice, others argue that realistically, it's not possible for any man to overlook Hajia Bintu.

To the surprise of many, outspoken former Class FM presenter, Ewura Adams Karim, further stirred the debate after dropping a long essay in which he compared Efia Odo and Hajia Bintu.

"Well, if not for anything I have followed both for a while since their rise to social media fame. I don't think it will be difficult doing an analysis on both of them. Let me also state, however, these are solely my opinions and I am entitled to them. Anyone is entitled to think otherwise," he said.

I will do this on the basis of three different things. Physical aesthetics, intellectual prowess and contribution to society. Physical I think in all sincerity that Efia Odo is more aesthetically pleasing as compared to Hajia Bintu and this is why. Hajia Bintu's most precious asset when it comes to physical aesthetics is her big backside and that's it. I have come face to face with her before at a Saloon. On that said day she was without makeup and she didn't look anything like she does on social media. of course the ass stood out as usual".

"Efia Odo on the other hand is pretty, she as an appreciable level of ass and knows exactly how to catch your attention without forcing it. I usually say that it's not necessarily the size of the ass but the shape of the ass and Efia's is shaped just nice.

Intellectually, I am yet to see Hajia Bintu contribute to any intellectual discourse on any matter, be it showbiz, fashion, entertainment etc. All I have seen her do is create TikTok videos of herself wiggling her ass and that's it. Nothing more".

Whereas Efia on the other hand has been very vocal on diverse issues in the country. Efia makes it obvious that it's not just about exposing the body but also she has something to offer when it comes to intellect.

"Sometimes I look at some of her tweets and her chain of thoughts and they are just amazing. This is clearly a beauty with brains," Karim added.

The comparison ignited Tom D'Frick has become a topic on social media as users debate over the two Ghanaian socialites whilst others argue that Ghana is too hot at the moment, to ignore the economic hardships to talk about Efia Odo and Hajia Bintu.

See the screenshots below for what some netizens have been saying

This wouldn't be the first the 'Posey Cart' rapper has stirred controversy with his blunt and bold opinions.