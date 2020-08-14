The couple tied the knot in a traditional fashion on Wednesday, August 13, in Accra in a glamourous style.

The ceremony was graced by some top Ghanaian celebrities including Ceccy Twum, Nana Ama McBrown and Majid Michel.

Some celebrities including Abeiku Santan, Gloria Sarfo, Okyeame Kwame, Lawyer Nti and EBA have flooded Joe Mettle’s Instagram page with warm wishes.

However, Berla Mundi got fans a bit shocked when she dropped a comment on Joe Mettle’s post.

“Congrats anyemi [brother]. God bless your marriage,” Berla Mundi wrote.

Her comment comes as a surprise due to rumours that she was dating Joe Mettle and was going to be his future wife.

In April this year, Joe Mettle denied the rumours in an Instagram post, saying it’s “False news”.

Their traditional wedding will be followed by a white wedding on Saturday, August 15, 2020, at the Christian Centre Assemblies of God Church at Tema Community 12.