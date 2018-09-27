Contact Fella for your private jets and more

news

Yesterday, Fella Makafui launched her new business on Instagram. This time the young entrepreneur decided to go outside the norm to make more money.

The Philanthropist shared a picture on her verified Instagram page signifying her new business move. She wrote, “Happy to announce my new company *RICHHILLS PROPERTIES COMPANY LTD.* Buy your cars/ Lands/ Houses/ offices/ Private Jets etc. with us”.

The Yolo hit series actress has kept her enterprising momentum since she began. She now owns her own closing line, a beauty line and a fully stocked wine shop attached to her acting career. It warms hearts to see such a young lady working so hard to reach her goals.

Congratulations Fella on your new business move!