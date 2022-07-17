RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Continue to be yourself and grow beautifully - Mahama to daughter, Farida

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie

Former President John Mahama has spoken following the viral twerking video of his daughter, Farida Mahama.

John Mahama and Farida
John Mahama and Farida

Mr Mahama urged his daughter and last-born to continue to be herself and not conform to the narrow norms of society.

Recommended articles

In a birthday message to Farida Mahama, Mr Mahama was full of praise and admiration for his daughter who has blossomed into a beautiful damsel.

Although the former President didn't emphatically comment on Farida's viral twerking video, he said it was 'part of youthful exuberance and on her birthday has rather wished her growth and success.

Farida turned 15 years old on Saturday, July 16, 2022, and received a lovely message from her father.

Mr Mahama wrote, "Baby of the family. All so grown up already. Happy 15th birthday, Farida. Lots of love from me, your mother and brothers. Continue to be yourself and grow beautifully."

Farida Mahama on Friday, July 15, set the internet ablaze with a twerking video.

She was captured showing off her wild twerking skills. The video was self-recorded by the teenager and allegedly posted on her private Snapchat story.

According to Farida, the 1-minute 35 seconds video is a tutorial to show her followers how to twerk.

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie a reporter at Pulse.com.gh/bi/. She reports on all your business related issues and always ready to promote your business through amazing reportage.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Wild video of Farida Mahama twerking surfaces online; netizens react (WATCH)

Farida Mahama twerking

Check out photos and videos from Rita Dominic's 47th birthday dinner

Nollywood screen goddess Rita Dominic [Instagram/RitaDominic]

I stopped having sex when I got pregnant - Nana Ama McBrown

Nana Ama McBrown

'I must marry a virgin from Israel' - Kenneth Aguba declares

Nollywood actor Kenneth Aguba