Continue to be yourself and grow beautifully - Mahama to daughter, Farida

In a birthday message to Farida Mahama, Mr Mahama was full of praise and admiration for his daughter who has blossomed into a beautiful damsel.

Although the former President didn't emphatically comment on Farida's viral twerking video, he said it was 'part of youthful exuberance and on her birthday has rather wished her growth and success.

Farida turned 15 years old on Saturday, July 16, 2022, and received a lovely message from her father.

Mr Mahama wrote, "Baby of the family. All so grown up already. Happy 15th birthday, Farida. Lots of love from me, your mother and brothers. Continue to be yourself and grow beautifully."

Farida Mahama on Friday, July 15, set the internet ablaze with a twerking video.

She was captured showing off her wild twerking skills. The video was self-recorded by the teenager and allegedly posted on her private Snapchat story.