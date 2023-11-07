Control your thirst for controversy; it’s hurting the industry - Trigmatic to the media

Speaking on Accra 100.5 FM's Ayekoo Ayekoo show with guest host Akua Sonto on November 2, 2023, Trigmatic emphasized the impact of negative media messages on society.

He pointed out that people tend to believe what they hear on the radio, and a consistent diet of negative news can shape their perceptions over time.

Trigmatic also highlighted the influence of social media in reflecting the thinking of a country's citizens.

He expressed his concerns that Ghanaian social media activity often veers towards the negative, and this is a cause for worry.

Regarding media interviews, the "Motromodwo" hitmaker stressed the need for responsible journalism. He suggested that media outlets should avoid sensationalizing or cherry-picking the most controversial statements to drive up their audience numbers.

He argued that such an approach, driven by selfish motives, can damage the overall landscape of positive work and ideas.

Trigmatic called for a more intentional approach to Ghana's creative arts industry, similar to the success achieved by West Africa's Afrobeats. Drawing from his experience in South Africa, he highlighted the importance of maintaining cultural relevance while embracing new trends.

He emphasized the need for the Ghanaian creative arts industry to attract investors by creating a conducive and positive environment.

To do this, stakeholders should focus on research, data collection, and mapping, which are essential for various forms of investment, including infrastructure and educational improvements.